NEWPORT — Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter workers were busy Tuesday night loading 30 cats and 10 dogs into a large trailer brought in by Kenny Chesney’s Love for Love City Disaster Relief Organization.
The shelter animals were being transported to Raleigh, Davidson and Piedmont Animal Rescue in Mooresville ahead of Hurricane Dorian, according to Robert Pickett, a volunteer with the organization started last October by country music star Mr. Chesney following Hurricane Irma.
“We’ve helped rescue animals in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria,” Mr. Pickett said. “We have a network of people across the country that all pitch in and take care of animals rescued during disasters.”
He said some of the old cats will go to a woman in Raleigh who wants to foster special needs cats.
“She had contacted us and said if you have any special needs cats she would take them,” Mr. Pickett told Shelter Manager Rachel Hardin as volunteers loaded numerous crates filled with dogs and cats.
Mr. Pickett himself has a traveling companion, a small dog named Croix, that he rescued from St. Croix.
“I just couldn’t leave without him,” Mr. Pickett said.
The group of animals at the Carteret Humane Society Animal Shelter were the last group of many that have been evacuated by rescue groups to get them out of harm’s way ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Ms. Hardin said the only animals remaining will be those that are sick, bite cases or that are involved in court cases. The remaining animals will be cared for by staff.
Ms. Hardin said she appreciates the help of the many animal rescue groups that have come into the county since last weekend to rescue animals.
“This will also help free up space after the storm for any animals that come in,” she said.
