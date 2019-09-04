MOREHEAD CITY — With Hurricane Dorian continuing its trek up the Atlantic coast Wednesday, Morehead City officials are finalizing plans ahead of the storm’s arrival.
Morehead City Communications Manager Alizé Proisy said Wednesday Morehead City staff spent the morning putting the final touches on an incident plan, which will go into effect Thursday morning when the effects of Dorian are expected to arrive.
The city will also activate its emergency operations center on Thursday, located at Fire Station No. 2 on Arendell Street, for essential personnel and staff, as well as first responders.
Morehead City declared a state of emergency Tuesday and has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents. Ms. Proisy said as of Wednesday, the evacuation orders are still voluntary, rather than mandatory.
Wednesday will be the last day of trash pickup for the week as Waste Industries is closing its disposal sites Thursday and Friday. Ms. Proisy asks residents to move their bins to a secure location once trash is picked up.
City hall on Arendell Street and the municipal building on S 8th Street will remain open until 5 p.m. Wednesday. All city offices will be closed beginning Thursday and remain so until after Dorian passes, likely not until next week.
