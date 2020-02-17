BROAD CREEK — Two consecutive one-vehicle accidents near the intersection of Highway 24 and George Taylor Road early Monday morning knocked out power and cable to nearby residents and Broad Creek Middle School for some time.
Mark Rippeth with the Broad and Gales Creek Fire & Rescue Department told the News-Times Monday the department received a call around 4:45 a.m. of a vehicle that struck a power pole before hitting a tree to come to a stop. Mr. Rippeth said the driver was able to pull himself out of the vehicle and call 911 before being transported to Carteret Health Care with apparently minor injuries.
Mr. Rippeth said he does not know what caused the initial collision or whether there were any substances involved in the crash. There was no update on the condition of the driver.
The collision with the power pole snapped it in half and caused lines to hang over the highway. Mr. Rippeth said shortly after the first accident, a tractor-trailer hit the power lines, knocking out power to approximately 1,000 customers in the surrounding area. He added the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured and his vehicle had some minor damage.
Crews with Broad and Gales Creek FD cleared the scene by about 7 a.m.
Lisa Taylor-Galizia with Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative said power was restored to the majority of members, including BCMS, before 7 a.m., and power was restored to everyone by about 10 a.m. Power crews remained on the scene for a while Monday to replace the damaged power pole. Ms. Taylor-Galizia asks drivers in the area use caution to allow crews to work.
The accidents also damaged a cable box belonging to CenturyLink, but a representative with the company could not be reached for comment.
