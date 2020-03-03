BEAUFORT — In the county’s Republican Board of Education primary races, one newcomer and one incumbent won.
In the Newport District 2 Republican race, Newport Elementary School PTO president Katie Statler beat retired U.S. Marine Jerry Buttery. Ms. Statler received 62% of the votes, to 38% for Mr. Buttery.
In a tight race, incumbent Travis Day of Morehead City beat Andrea Phillips Beasley for the District 4 seat, which covers Mill Creek to Emerald Isle. Mr. Day took 50.43% of the votes compared to 49.57% for Ms. Beasley.
Since no Democrats are running for that seat, Mr. Day will be sworn in for his second term in December if nothing changes. A recount is possible.
“I’m honored and I thank all of my supporters,” Mr. Day said Tuesday night.
Ms. Beasley preferred not to comment at presstime.
As for the District 2 winner, Ms. Statler said, “I feel honored that voters put trust in me and I look forward to following through with my promises in November.
Mr. Buttery congratulated Ms. Statler on her win.
“I think the race between Katie and I went well. I think we both had good ideas and I really wish her the best,” Mr. Buttery said.
Ms. Statler will run against Democratic challenger Jennifer Johnson, who beat incumbent Jake Godwin for the District 2 Democratic seat.
A third school board seat in Morehead City District 3 is also up for grabs after current board member Melissa Ehlers announced last year she would not seek reelection. Republican Dennis Goodwin of Morehead City will face off in November against Democrat Lucy Bond. Both ran unopposed in the primary election.
