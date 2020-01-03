INDIAN BEACH — It’s only been three days since A.J. Sutzko officially retired as police chief, and town officials have already announced his successor: Lt. William Pollock.
Town Manager Tim White announced Friday that Lt. Pollock has been selected for promotion from inside the Indian Beach Police Department. The lieutenant will be officially sworn in at the regular board of commissioners’ meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
While the former chief’s retirement became official Tuesday, he’d announced his intent to retire well in advance. Mr. White said town officials have been in discussions regarding former Chief Sutzko’s succession “for a while now.”
“The chief had been grooming Billy (Lt. Pollock) for the job,” Mr. White said. “I’ve had some experience working with Billy in Newport; we really think he’s going to do a good job.”
Both Mr. White and Lt. Pollock came to Indian Beach by way of Newport. Mr. White was the town’s finance officer before becoming Indian Beach’s town manager, and the lieutenant served on the Newport Police Department.
Lt. Pollock said after working under Chief Sutzko for several years, “I feel ready to lead the Indian Beach Police Department into its future in policing.”
“What we’re currently doing is working,” he said. “I’d like to make some technological improvements, the use of computers and communications (for example).”
Lt. Pollock said he has spoken with some of the commissioners and with Mr. White about the technological improvements. He said he expects to discuss it further at the board’s annual planning retreat this year.
According to the town’s press release, Lt. Pollock was first hired as a sergeant in 2015 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.
Mr. White said Lt. Pollock, once promoted, will receive a salary of $60,000 per year.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-726-7081 ext. 206, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
