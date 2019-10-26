Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Kit Kat, a 5-month-old female kitten, needs a loving home, as does Dougy, a 7-year-old neutered male Great Dane and Labrador retriever mix. The Humane Society is offering a special on cats and kittens, with kittens $75 and adult cats $100, including spay and neuter vouchers, and spayed and neutered cats and kittens $50. (Cheryl Burke photos)