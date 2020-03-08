emerald isle — March is observed as Women’s History Month, and Carteret County is full of women who have made an impact on the community and the country.
Lida Barnes, 99, of Emerald Isle, is one of those women. She served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
“I graduated from college in 1942, and I joined the Navy in 1943,” Lida said. “Way back then, we were called Navy Waves. Later they dropped the Waves. Now they are just part of the Navy.”
Lida has a rich military family background, and that is why she decided to join the military.
“My dad was a retired Army captain. He was retired on disability,” she said during a recent interview with the News-Times. “He wanted to go back in service, and he wasn’t able. They wouldn’t let him go back. My brother had polio when he was a child and he had a limp. He couldn’t go in the service, so I decided I would represent the family, and it made my dad happy.”
Lida was going to serve in the Army like her father, but the uniform changed her mind.
“The reason I guess is because I chose the Navy is that the women (in the Army) wore khaki uniforms and I didn’t like khaki,” she said with a smile. “I said I guess I like navy better than I did khaki, so I joined the Navy.”
During World War II, women who volunteered for service were not permitted to serve active duty. Their main job was to relieve a corpsman so he could leave the office for duty.
As for Lida, she served as a medical lab technician.
During her first year of service, Lida worked at a hospital in Bainbridge, Md., then was transferred to the main Navy department in Washington, D.C.
She even had a chance to visit the White House to draw blood from the president’s grandson while there.
“It was an experience, going into the White House,” she said.
Lida served three years and was discharged shortly after the war ended. She ended her career in the Navy as a pharmacist mate first class or PHM1C.
“I was in Washington, D.C., when they declared war was over when all those people were there. The girl that got kissed that night … that was not me, but I was there in that mess,” she remembered.
Lida said she was not treated any differently during the war because she was a woman, and she learned many valuable life lessons while serving her country.
“I am from the mountains of east Tennessee, and I met people from different walks of life,” she said. “It was a very (good) learning experience, I guess.”
After she was discharged, Lida went back to school and took another course in medical technology.
“In college I planned to be a dietician, but I liked medical technology, the lab work, and that’s what I ended up specializing in,” she said.
Lida’s daughter, Pat Barnes, said growing up with a strong female role model was a great experience.
“She instilled a lot of strength in myself and my brother,” Pat said. “We were able to become independent and find our own strength in ourselves.”
Lida will be 100 years old in May and said she has been very fortunate in her life.
“The guy at the bank yesterday asked me, ‘Tell me what you do. Tell me what you’ve done so I can be like you.’ I really don’t know,” she chuckled.
