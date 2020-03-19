MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College student Temmi Raynor was among hundreds of students and faculty rushing to make last minute preparations for the closure of the campus Monday due to coronavirus protective measures.
“It’s a little stressful. I’m a work study student and this is my only job. I had to bring my child with me today,” Ms. Raynor said as she helped answer phones in the student services center.
Instructors were also busy coming up with online lesson plans after CCC President Dr. John Hauser announced late Sunday the campus would be closed through Sunday, March 29. Curriculum students will take online classes at home instead.
Students and faculty were allowed on campus Monday to pick up belongings and make other last-minute preparations.
While many courses are already offered online, some courses, such as registered nursing, require onsite clinicals. Nursing instructors met Monday to come up with alternative ways to meet state requirements in order for nursing students to graduate.
Nursing instructor Marilyn Springle was preparing audio casts for her students, as well.
“We want to keep students engaged and some of them already work in the health care profession,” she said. “Because of their job, many of them are being called into work. But our challenge is making sure they keep up with coursework.”
CCC Dean of Health Sciences Laurie Freshwater said she and other college instructors are also working to ensure students have the technical resources they need while the college is shut down.
“We want to make sure our students graduate,” she said. “We want to get our health care providers out into the community. They are so obviously needed, especially now.”
Dr. Hauser issued the statement Sunday evening that the campus would be closed beginning Monday to students, faculty, staff and the general public through Sunday, March 29.
Curriculum students will be able to access coursework at carteret.edu, but continuing education courses and basic skills classes are canceled.
Ms. Raynor said taking courses online was not a big deal for her.
“My courses were already online,” she said. “I think the biggest thing is just not knowing when we will be able to come back.”
Other campus closures that took effect beginning Monday are:
- The campus bookstore will be closed but accessible to students through the bookstore website.
- The campus library will be closed, but librarians will be available to assist via the library webpage, library@carteret.edu.
- Some essential personnel may remain on campus to fulfill certain business operations.
- A student hotline has been established to assist students at 252-222-6100.
- For update information regarding CCC, go to carteret.edu.
