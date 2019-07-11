CAPE CARTERET — The town’s Sounds by the Sound summer music series will continue Friday with a performance by the Mad Fiddler from 6:30-8 p.m. in the community park behind town hall on Dolphin Street.
The performance will be preceded by the town’s weekly community market from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the police station at the intersection of Dolphin Street and Highway 24.
Until recently, the market, which features a variety of vendors who offer foods and arts and crafts, had been held behind town hall. The location in front of the police department is more visible, according to town officials, who said vendors’ sales have increased since the location change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.