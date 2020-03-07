MOREHEAD CITY — Starling Marine will host a showroom showcase event at its Morehead City location Friday, March 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, March 21 and 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
As the recently appointed Crystal Coast dealer, Starling Marine will welcome the presence of Boston Whaler and Mercury Marine back to the Morehead City area. In addition to a showroom brimming with models from these boat and engine lines, Starling will also showcase new models from Cobia, Contender, Hewes, Maverick, Parker, Pathfinder, Regulator and Yamaha Outboards.
Demo rides on select models will be offered, weather permitting.
Attendees can meet brand representatives, win door prizes and enjoy discounts on parts and supplies during this free, three-day event.
Register at starlingmarine.com/blog/save-the-date-for-a-great-starling-event--21350 for a demo ride on a model(s) of interest.
