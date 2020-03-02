MOREHEAD CITY — Staff from the County Department of Social Services and County Health Department met with representatives of 31 health and human services agencies and nonprofits Feb. 26 to learn about resources available to those seeking assistance.
It was part of the first Consolidated Human Services Meet & Greet, designed to allow county staff to connect with a variety of area resources available for client referrals.
Representatives of nonprofits and agencies dealing with mental health care, substance use and other human services set up tables in the Crystal Coast Civic Center. A list of the various organizations set up in the civic center was provided to county staff members who were each encouraged to visit at least 10 tables and learn about services.
County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said, “We want the public to be informed, but we want our staff to be informed as well. We can’t inform our clients if we aren’t informed ourselves.”
Ms. Holman said she hopes to make the event semi-annual or annual.
“We want to do this as often as we can so our staff will be well informed when various needs arise,” Ms. Holman said.
DSS employee Tanya Sewell said the event helped her make valuable connections.
“It’s very helpful for us to know the services that are out there so we can refer our clients,” she said.
David Bruce, executive director of Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort, a nonprofit that offers substance abuse counseling and operates recovery homes for those struggling with addiction, said it was a good way to let county agencies know about the variety of services available to assist them as they serve the public. It was also a great way for the various nonprofits to learn about each other.
“We’re getting to know a lot about the resources serving our community,” Mr. Bruce said.
Jean Doshier, a volunteer with The MirIAM, a nonprofit that operates a substance abuse recovery home for women, agreed.
“I had no idea there were so many groups helping our community,” Ms. Doshier said. “This is great.”
