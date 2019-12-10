MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County News-Times is undergoing significant changes as it transitions for a new future in community journalism.
Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, the family-owned newspaper will become a twice weekly publication, publishing Sunday and Wednesday. Subscribers currently receiving the Friday edition will have their subscriptions extended for the length of time remaining on their accounts.
This change in the publishing schedule is in response to changing reader habits. More of our readers are relying on digital delivery of the newspaper, which dictates more resources be dedicated to that arena. The planning for these changes began earlier in the year when the company sold its press and outsourced printing to APG. The changes continued with the sale of the newspaper’s offices on Bridges Street in Morehead City and the pending relocation to new office space.
The News-Times will soon be located above Dogwood State Bank at 5039 Executive Drive in Morehead City.
Beginning in January, readers will be introduced to new webpage designs and added digital services which will enhance the newspaper’s focus on Carteret County, its 11 incorporated municipalities and numerous communities.
The newspaper owners, Walter and Lockwood Phillips, are committed to a print product but because reader habits are changing the newspaper will be directing some of its energies and focus to other media resources to include its website, social media and radio broadcast. These added services are expected to increase news coverage and provide more diverse contacts for current newspaper readers and the community.
As fourth generation newspapermen, the owners are committed to the enterprise and the community. This commitment means the paper must be adaptable to changing reader habits and expectations. One thing that won’t change is our commitment to consistent and professional news coverage of our county.
The News-Times began with the purchase of the Beaufort News, a weekly paid newspaper serving Beaufort by H. Lockwood and Eleanore D. Phillips in 1944. Three years later, the Twin City Daily Times, printed in Morehead City, was added to the publishing company. Due to financial challenges and the need to consolidate the printing operations, the two newspapers were combined as a twice-weekly publication, the Carteret County News-Times.
The twice-weekly publication schedule, Tuesday and Friday, was maintained until 1981, when a third edition was added, changing the newspaper from a semi-weekly to a three-times a week, or triweekly, publication. With the change back to twice-weekly publication, the newspaper will be able to adapt its resources to digital delivery services, such as web publishing and social media platforms.
In this rapidly changing world, it is crucial for businesses to stay flexible and adaptable to be successful and meet the needs of its customers.
We are solidly committed to serving our community with the best coverage of breaking news, county government, sports, schools, entertainment and all things that impact your lives as residents of this county. Informed citizens are crucial to the well-being of Carteret County.
We thank you for your support through the years and look forward to serving you.
Editor’s note: This story was edited lightly for grammar only.
