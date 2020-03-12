ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials announced the St. Paw-tricks Day event scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.
The cancellation is due to health risks from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As of Thursday morning, 12 cases had been confirmed in North Carolina.
Earlier Thursday, Emerald Isle canceled its annual St. Patrick's Day celebration, also set for Saturday.
This is a developing report.
