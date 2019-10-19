Shellfish reopenings announced
CARTERET COUNTY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced that as of Saturday, a portion of Bogue Sound, Tar Landing Bay, a portion of North River, Sleepy Creek and a portion of Jarrett Bay have reopened to shellfishing.
These reopenings are due to satisfactory bacteriological sampling results. These waters have returned to the status in existence immediately prior to Monday’s temporary closures.
The following areas in Carteret County remain closed:
- All those waters in Newport River upstream of the Highway 70 high-rise bridge and the Beaufort-Morehead City Causeway, to include all tributaries and Core Creek.
- All those waters near Hoop Pole Creek bounded by a line beginning at a point 34 degrees 42.1460’ N – 76 degrees 45.4929’ W near the water tower on Atlantic Beach, running northerly to a point 34 degrees 42.4289’ N – 76 degrees 45.4854’ W on the gazebo island near the Cottages at Bay Ridge, then running westerly to a point 34 degrees 42.4653’ N – 76 degrees 47.4495’ W in Bogue Sound, then running southerly to a point 34 degrees 42.2519’ N – 76 degrees 47.4558’ W on Pine Knoll Shores near the Country Club of the Crystal Coast.
- All those waters in North River upstream of the North River bridge.
- All those waters in Ward Creek upstream of a line beginning at a point on the north shore at 34 degrees 46.2731’ N – 76 degrees 35.4724’ W, running southerly to a point on the south shore at 34 degrees 45.4556’ N – 76 degrees 35.1587’ W.
- All those waters in Whitehurst Creek upstream of a straight line across the mouth, beginning at a point 34 degrees 43.5146’ N – 76 degrees 33.3428’ W on the west shore, running easterly to a point 34 degrees 43.5511’ N – 76 degrees 33.1664’ W on the east shore.
- All those waters in Wade Creek upstream of a straight line across the mouth, beginning at a point 34 degrees 46.3043’ N – 76 degrees 30.0493’ W on the north shore, running southerly to a point 34 degrees 46.0324’ N – 76 degrees 30.0743’ W on the south shore.
- All those waters in Oyster Creek upstream of a straight line across the mouth, beginning at a point 34 degrees 48.8185’ N – 76 degrees 26.9761’ W on the west shore, running northeasterly to a point 34 degrees 48.9768’ N – 76 degrees 26.6340’ W on the east shore.
-----
Financial aid events slated
MOREHEAD CITY — The county school system and Carteret Community College have scheduled events in October to help students apply for college.
- College Night: Approximately 60 college representatives will be available to discuss admissions and programs at their respective schools from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. This is open to any student/parent/guardian and no reservation is required.
- FAFSA Day: College financial aid staff members will be available to help seniors and their parents/guardians complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26 at CCC. This is for students applying to any college/university that accepts the FAFSA. Call the CCC financial aid office at 252-222-6293 for more information.
-----
Deadline set for entries
CARTERET COUNTY — Teachers have until Wednesday to submit their science, technology, engineering and math project idea to address a local issue in the $3 million Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.
Now in its 10th year, this national competition asks sixth through 12th grade classrooms from every state to solve a challenge, showing students their own potential for positive impact in their world by using hands-on STEM skills.
Public school teachers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are eligible to nominate their classrooms.
The online entry form requires teachers to answer two questions: What is the biggest problem, challenge or issue faced by your school community that you will tackle for your Solve for Tomorrow project and how can STEM be applied to address this problem, challenge or issue?
Past submissions have addressed issues ranging from school safety to pedestrian fatalities and health care access. Details on how the project will be executed are not required at this phase.
Details of this year’s contest winnings include:
- Three hundred state finalist schools from the pool of applicants will be awarded a Samsung tablet for their classroom. From there, each teacher will submit an activity plan detailing the program execution.
- One hundred state winner schools will advance in the contest and receive $15,000 in technology and classroom materials, as well as a video kit to help showcase their project.
- Twenty national finalist schools will be selected to travel to the final event, where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving national finalist status, 15 of the schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and classroom materials while the remaining five will be named national grand prize winners.
- Public voting will also determine one community choice winner, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.
- Five national grand prize-winning schools will each receive $100,000 in technology and classroom materials.
Since its inception in 2009, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has provided nearly $15 million in Samsung technology and supplies to public schools in the U.S. To enter the contest and for contest rules, visit samsung.com/solve. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
