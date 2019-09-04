BEAUFORT — Wednesday, just ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian along the North Carolina coast, the town of Beaufort was putting the final touches on its preparations.
Beaufort Mayor Rett Newtown is expected to update residents with daily videos on storm updates and other pertinent information. The videos can be accessed via the town’s Facebook page.
The town also announced residents in need of sandbags can still get them at the public works department building located at 412 Hedrick St.
Town officials urge residents to hold off on placing yard debris and bulk items at their curbs until after the storm passes.
Meanwhile, the N.C. Maritime Museum on Front Street closed public operations in preparation for the storm Tuesday. The closure followed the town’s mandatory evacuation order, issued Tuesday morning.
“Once preparations are complete, the sites will close to staff as well,” reads a press release from the museum. “The museum and (Harvey W. Smith) watercraft center will remain closed until further notice.”
Updates on the museum’s status will be posted to ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com and its Facebook page.
