MOREHEAD CITY — A serious traffic accident Thursday night resulted in one driver being airlifted to Vidant Health in Greenville.
Morehead City Police Department Capt. Tim Guthrie said in an interview Friday with the News-Times that at 7:41 p.m. Thursday, a traffic collision occurred on Highway 24 behind Walmart Supercenter.
The collision involved a 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV, driven by 72-year-old Christine Carroll of Morehead City, and a 2007 Chevrolet truck, driven by 19-year-old McKenzie Eubanks of Marshallberg.
“It appears she (Ms. Carroll) was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 24,” Capt. Guthrie said. Mr. Eubanks, meanwhile, was travelling west. The accident report said it appears Ms. Carroll failed to yield the right-of-way and the two vehicles collided.
“Speed wasn’t a factor, no alcohol or substances appear to be involved,” Capt. Guthrie said.
As a result of injuries from the collision, Ms. Carroll was airlifted to Vidant Health. The News-Times was not able to immediately get an update on her condition Friday.
Capt. Guthrie said Mr. Eubanks didn’t sustain any injuries, according to the accident report.
The SUV sustained $5,000 in damage, while the truck sustained $3,000 in damage; neither vehicle was operable.
Capt. Guthrie said investigation of the accident is ongoing as of Friday morning.
