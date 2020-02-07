MOREHEAD CITY — High winds early Friday have led to power outages and downed trees in various parts of the county.
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative reported 10 outages impacting some 1,750 members overnight from high winds that are still crossing the area. All outages were reported repaired about 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The largest number of outages occurred in Emerald Isle, Mill Creek and Harkers Island, according to CCEC Communications Director Lisa Galizia.
“Crews worked through rugged conditions to get the power restored, while keeping mindful of the dangers,” Ms. Galizia stated in a press release issued Friday morning.
She further reported that across the state, electric cooperatives are still tackling outages — some 25,875 at 8 a.m. — primarily in the middle of the state.
“We strongly urge the public to be mindful of downed power lines,” Ms. Galizia said. “If you see a downed power line, move away from the line and anything that may be touching it. Call us immediately.”
There were numerous reports Friday morning of traffic lights out throughout Morehead City, with crews reporting to make repairs.
The railroad crossing arms were reported broken this morning at Bridges Street and Gloria Dawn Road and at Bridges Street and Friendly Road in Morehead City.
Workers also removed a downed tree that was blocking a lane of traffic on Nine Mile Road and Gales Creek Road in Newport.
In addition, there was a report of a tree on fire at about 9:30 a.m. Friday due to downed power lines on Fire Tower Road in Beaufort.
Plus, there was a report of a downed power line near the ABC Store in Beaufort causing a grass fire. Crews were on scene.
In addition, high waves were seen along Bogue Sound communities, with dock pieces broken off in various places.
The reported wind speed at 9 a.m. was 35 mph.
