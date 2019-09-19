BEAUFORT - East Carteret High School, the East Carteret Athletic Boosters and the Carteret County public school system will host an Ocracoke Island Students’ Weekend Friday through Sunday.
The groups are bringing middle and high school students from the island to Carteret County for a weekend of fun and relaxation, according to a press release issued by the Carteret County Schools.
“Ocracoke Island was devastated by Hurricane Dorian and everyone there needs a break,” the press release states. “This is just one small effort that is underway, and it will focus on the students of Ocracoke.”
The weekend will be sponsored and free for students. Everything is being donated, from accommodations and meals to new book bags, school supplies and clothing. There will also be activities such as movies, an adventure park, local sites and attractions and games.
If individuals would like to contribute to help the students of Ocracoke and Ocracoke School specifically, donations can be made to the Carteret County Public School Foundation, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516. Checks should be marked “Ocracoke School/Students.”
All donations will go to benefit the school and students, according to the release. Donations will continue to be needed in the weeks and months to come as Ocracoke residents work to recover and rebuild, the release stated.
