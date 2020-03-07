CEDAR POINT — The N.C. Forest Service and the Western Carteret Fire Department responded Saturday morning amid windy conditions to a fire near the Bogue Sound RV Park and behind Bojangles off Highway 24.
Carteret County Forest Ranger Brent Toler said the fire, which was called in a little before 10 a.m., burned about 0.4 acres.
Some homes were potentially in danger, he said, but none were damaged and there were no injuries.
