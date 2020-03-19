BEAUFORT — It was an assembly line of school buses and child nutrition workers Wednesday at Beaufort Middle School as employees loaded school lunches to deliver to students in the area.
With public school campuses shut down for at least two weeks, county schools are among those across the state to deliver free meals to students and those under the age of 18 along regular bus routes.
Plus, county schools are allowing parents to pick up lunches at six designated schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday.
BMS parent Septima Smith was among those picking up lunches at the school Wednesday for her two children.
“This is very professional, and the compassion they have for the parents and students is amazing during this time,” Ms. Smith said.
Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor said he wanted to try delivering meals by bus the remainder of the week and make adjustments as needed.
“We know we may need to make changes along the way but we wanted to get it going as quick as possible as a means to get meals out to our students,” he said. “Of course parents are still welcome to pick up lunches at the six schools where they are being prepared.”
Parents can pick up meals at BMS, Bogue Sound Elementary, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary, Smyrna Elementary and White Oak Elementary schools.
As for those wanting to receive lunches by bus, elementary parents are asked to use the Here Comes The Bus app to see when the bus will be at their stop for meal delivery. Middle and high school parents need to partner with an elementary neighbor to figure out bus delivery times, as the Here Comes the Bus app will only report the elementary routes.
Carteret County Schools Communications Director Tabbie Nance emphasized that meals can be picked up free of charge for anyone in the county 18 years of age or younger from school locations or by bus. Students will be given a lunch and breakfast for the next day each weekday.
In addition to school lunches during the week, many schools will be delivering food to students for the weekend through the Backpack Blessing program. The program involves churches partnering with schools to provide backpacks filled with food to food insecure students.
BMS Principal Jessica Emory said teachers, assistant teachers and other employees are not only delivering lunches on the buses, but school supplies.
“We have students that don’t have the supplies they need at home so we are delivering packets out to those students,” Ms. Emory said.
Beaufort Elementary School Principal Karen Wood said her school was also working to ensure students have the supplies they need to begin coursework next week.
“We’re providing packets that are a combination of online offerings and other options for those who aren’t connected online,” she said. “Our biggest concern was providing equity for all students.”
Ms. Wood said each school may look a little different in course delivery to meet the needs of its unique school population.
“What may be happening at White Oak Elementary may look a little different from what is happening here,” she said. “We just want to meet the needs of each student.”
Ms. Wood also pointed out many teachers and employees are volunteering time to load buses with supplies and food for their students.
“They could stay at home and work but they want to be out here volunteering to take care of their students,” she said.
Other schools have also been working this week to make sure students’ needs are met. NES and Harkers Island Elementary School teachers prepared bags with school supplies for their children.
HIES secretary Tia Willis said, “Our teachers filled bags with Chromebooks, pencils, crayons, writing utensils and paper. We put out an all call to parents who could come and pick them up. The rest we will deliver by bus. We’ll be delivering the Backpack Blessing food either Thursday or Friday.”
NES Principal Jody McClenny said her teachers also prepared bags with school supplies and Chromebooks.
“We have a drive-through set up where parents can drive up and teachers are walking the packets out to them,” Ms. McClenny said. “We’re also delivering lunches and supplies on the buses. The kids are really enjoying seeing the familiar faces.”
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the closure of all state public schools Saturday evening. Schools will be closed at least through Monday, March 30.
