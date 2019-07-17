NEWPORT — Authorities say a pair of customers were locked in the Save U Time convenience store Sunday by an employee who was a registered sex offender.
Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis told the News-Times Wednesday that officers responded to a call late Sunday night to the convenience store, located on Chatham Street.
According to the chief, two individuals whom the chief referred to as "kids" had gone to the store, where employee Hector Sanchez, 60, allegedly locked them inside the store.
The two juveniles tried to make a purchase, but Mr. Sanchez allegedly took their money without giving them their purchases.
When the juveniles tried to leave, they found themselves locked in, the chief said. The juveniles became distressed and used their cellphones to call police.
When officers arrived on scene, Mr. Sanchez had allegedly released the juveniles.
The chief said Mr. Sanchez admitted to taking money from the pair of customers and locking them inside the store. He also said Mr. Sanchez had the cash the juveniles used for their purchases on his person.
Officers arrested Mr. Sanchez and charged him with second degree kidnapping, unlawful restraint and larceny.
Later, authorities discovered Mr. Sanchez is registered in California as a sex offender and failed to report his new address.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Sanchez was listed as being held at the Carteret County jail. Bond information was not immediately available.
The chief said Wednesday there are no further updates on the case.
This is a developing report.
