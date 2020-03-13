NEWPORT — While many college students spent spring break relaxing, a group of students from various colleges spent this week doing service projects in Carteret County.
East Carolina University students spent Wednesday installing bird lines and repairing shoreline damage at Camp Albemarle, where the students stayed for the week.
The ECU students joined other students Monday from several Baptist-based universities to clean up the shoreline in Ocean under the guidance of the N.C. Coastal Federation.
While there was some concern about the coronavirus, ECU staff leader Katy Locke said the decision was made to allow students to travel.
“We’re using university travel protocol and doing a lot of hand washing and sanitizing. We had about 10 trips planned for this week from Asheville to Washington, D.C., and all of our students went as originally planned,” Ms. Locke said.
ECU freshman Harold Bloomfield of Clayton was among the volunteers.
“I wanted to do something good with my time off and I really like the environment,” Mr. Bloomfield said as he cleaned debris along a shoreline Monday.
Campbell University graduate student Liz Britt of Raleigh agreed.
“We wanted to serve in a way that was helpful,” she said.
While students from the Baptist-based schools left the county Monday, ECU students were scheduled for service projects Monday through Thursday.
Other projects ECU students assisted with for the week included maintenance on a pond, a marine debris lessons at Newport Middle School, an oyster habitat restoration project and office maintenance at the federation’s office in Ocean.
Rachel Bisesi, coastal education coordinator with the federation, organized many of the projects for the group. She said she was grateful to get the extra help.
“It’s a lot of help and we’re very appreciative,” she said. “They use their spring break to help us when they could be relaxing. When we get these extra groups in we can get a lot more done.”
Camp Albemarle Maintenance Director Jacob Kerns agreed.
“We love it when the alternative spring break groups come in,” he said. “The camp is always in need of something, and having people come out here to help get the camp ready for the summer helps us more than they probably know.”
Other projects ECU students participated in around the region this week included working with youth in the juvenile system in South Carolina and working with the homeless population in Wilmington.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
