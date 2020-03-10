BEAUFORT — County school officials and commissioners are looking at a bond referendum in November to help meet up to $59.25 million in capital needs and build a new school in the western end of the county to relieve overcrowding at White Oak Elementary School.
During a special meeting Tuesday, County Board of Education members presented a list of items they would like to see on a bond referendum during the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election.
The proposed list includes $37.25 million to build classroom additions, upgrade HVAC systems, improve safety at schools and meet other long-standing capital needs. In addition, it includes construction of new high school gymnasiums that would also be able to serve as emergency shelters.
An additional $22 million is being requested to build a school in the western end of the county to relieve overcrowding at WOES. The school would house between 600 and 650 students.
While no official decisions were made after Superintendent Richard Paylor presented the list of proposed projects to county commissioners, County Manager Tommy Burns said in order to make the timeline for a referendum in November, the school board and commissioners would have to move fast.
“We have discussed a bond and a timeframe,” Mr. Burns said during the meeting in the school system’s central office. “The deadline is (Tuesday) May 5 for the school board to present a resolution requesting a school bond referendum to the county.”
Mr. Burns presented a proposed timeline that has county commissioners adopting a resolution directing publication of notice of intent to apply to the Local Government Commission and a resolution authorizing the county finance officer to apply to the LGC by Monday, May 18. If all goes according to plan, the referendum would be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
County Finance Officer Dee Meeshaw said if commissioners went with just the $37 million list of items, it would add about 2 cents to the current ad valorem tax rate.
If commissioners go for the new school and full list of capital needs, Ms. Meeshaw said it could add about 3.2 cents to the current ad valorem tax rate.
In addition, commissioners are considering a special election on a referendum to raise the current sales tax of 6.75 cents by a quarter of a cent to 7 cents. The $3.6 million generated from that increase would be used for school capital needs and to dredge county waterways.
The school system would get half of the sales tax proceeds for capital needs, with the other half going to waterways.
County Commissioner Ed Wheatly said he needed time to digest the list of proposed school projects presented Tuesday before making a decision.
County Commissioner Robin Comer asked if the list contained wants versus needs.
Board of Education Chairman John McLean said all of the items were needs.
“We’ve pulled items off our capital requests and put them back on for years and they’re never funded,” Mr. McLean said. “Yes, these are needs.”
BOE member Melissa Ehlers pointed out that many of the items on the list, such as enclosing walkways, are a matter of student safety.
School board member Kathryn Chadwick added that several of the schools are about 50 years old and in desperate need of repairs and upgrades.
“We know people move here because of our schools. I don’t feel there is a lot of fluff in there,” Ms. Chadwick said.
School board member Brittany Wheatly agreed.
“Over time our schools are aging and we’re unable to keep up and maintain them,” Ms. Wheatly said.
Mr. Comer asked if the school system had a scheduled maintenance plan to keep up with maintenance of buildings.
School system Plant Operations Director Kenny Pedersen said he currently did not have a scheduled maintenance program because he is short staffed.
Mr. Comer suggested the county and school board work together to come up with a plan.
“It would make sense to team up on a maintenance program. We could possibly share people,” he said.
As for passing the referendum, Mr. Burns said it would be important to get the support of parents and school personnel. Commissioner Jimmy Farrington agreed, and said he would volunteer to gain support for a new elementary school in the western end of the county.
