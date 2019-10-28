PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle. The meeting is open to the public.
The board is meeting to discuss the issue of building setbacks.
