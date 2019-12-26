Today’s issue of the Carteret County News-Times will be the last Friday edition of the paper. Our subscribers who normally receive the Friday issue in addition to other issues, Sunday and Wednesday, will receive credit on their accounts with an extension of the subscription for the remaining balance of the Friday publication.
This change in our days of publication is just one of many changes our readers will be seeing in the coming new year. The changes began earlier this year when the newspaper ceased printing operations, relying instead on a third-party printer for the physical production. This was a major adjustment for us since we had been in control of all elements of our operations for more than 75 years. With that decision to outsource our printing there was no longer the need for a large printing plant. In September, the current newspaper building was sold to Excel Learning Centers and beginning Jan. 7, the newspaper’s news, advertising and administrative offices will be relocated to the second floor above Dogwood State Bank at 5039 Executive Drive in Morehead City.
Newspapers and the general news industry are experiencing major changes resulting from new delivery systems such as internet and social media, as well as a change in reader expectations, and we are adjusting our operations to accommodate those changes. This will not result in the elimination of our print publications. The printed newspaper is a viable form of news and information delivery — there’s still a benefit for both the tactile and permanent nature of print. But that is just one of many avenues for delivering the news and information that is important to our community.
In the months ahead our readers will see design changes, as well as new features in both the print and digital publications. One constant that our readers can depend on is a continued focus on our community, which comes as a result of being a family owned newspaper that understands and celebrates the unique community that is Carteret County. We are committed to continuing the 75-year legacy of local news coverage and we look forward to a dynamic year and decade ahead.
Lockwood & Walter Phillips
Associate Publishers
