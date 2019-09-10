MOREHEAD CITY — Patriot’s Day is Wednesday, and a coming event will pay honor to those who lost their lives during 9/11, as well as all first responders.
The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge will host the annual 9/11 Memorial Ride Saturday. It was rescheduled from Sept. 7, due to Hurricane Dorian.
This year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of the late Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder, who died March 11.
Each year the Morehead Elks Lodge No. 1710, the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret and the Military Order of the Purple Heart host a parade to honor military and first responders.
The parade will start at the Elks Lodge and travel through Newport, Morehead City, Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret before heading down Highway 24 and back to the Elks Lodge.
The Carteret County Sherriff’s Office, along with local police departments, will escort the ride and block off traffic.
Afterwards, participants will return to the lodge for a meal, live music, a silent auction and guest speakers.
Local groups like the Atlantic Beach Pipes and Drums will perform.
The event is open to all, and children under the age of 12 are free. There is a bus, so everyone can ride in the parade.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the event starts at 11 a.m., with the ride starting at noon. The cost for registration is $20 for drivers and $5 for passengers.
Those who cannot attend the event but would still like to donate to the cause can do so at facebook.com/911rideforthewarriors/.
Other areas in the county usually observe 9/11, but many have canceled their events due to the hurricane.
The ceremony that St. Egbert Catholic School in Morehead City normally holds in memory of 9/11 was postponed until Veterans Day due to the school being closed for Hurricane Dorian.
Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday in tribute to Patriot Day, which is also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
