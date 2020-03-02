ATLANTIC BEACH — The town planning board will pick up Wednesday where it left off Feb. 4 with its discussion of building design standards.
The board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the town hall boardroom off West Fort Macon Road. The meeting is open to the public.
On the meeting’s agenda is continued discussion of a Unified Development Ordinance amendment which, if adopted, would change regulations on permitted building materials for non-residential buildings.
Town staff gave a presentation to the board at the Feb. 4 meeting on the proposed amendment. However, after discussion the board requested changes to the language in the amendment and unanimously continued the item to this week’s meeting.
The initial draft of the proposed amendment would remove vinyl and aluminum siding from the list of approved exterior building materials for multi-family development. It would also remove allowing “artificial materials which closely resemble” approved exterior building materials. Additionally, it will extend applicability of design standards to projects modifying or expanding an existing commercial, office, institutional or multi-family use with a project cost of $50,000 or more, rather than by floor area.
After discussing the proposed amendment Feb. 4, the board seemed to agree triplexes and quadplexes should be allowed the same exemption from these design standards as single-family houses and duplexes.
