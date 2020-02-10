Captain Brandon Doshier with the Morehead City Fire/EMS Department, left, checks out the engine of a Coca-Cola truck cab that was totally destroyed after catching fire Monday morning at Speedway Gas Station at 4th and Arendell streets in Morehead City. Standing beside the truck are, from left, the driver and Morehead City Fire Marshal Dykeman Bailey and Assistant Fire Marshal Bobby Stephens Jr. (Cheryl Burke photo)