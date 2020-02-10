MOREHEAD CITY — Firefighters quickly extinguished flames that totally destroyed the cab of a Coca-Cola tractor trailer Monday at Speedway Gas Station at 4th and Arendell streets.
There were no injuries, but the cab was totally engulfed and destroyed, according to fire officials. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Morehead City Fire Marshal and Assistant Fire Chief Dykeman Baily said it was probably a mechanical issue.
“We may never know exactly what caused it because of the extent of the damage, but I’m pretty sure it was a mechanical problem,” Assistant Chief Baily said.
Morehead City Deputy Fire Chief Chris Judy said the department received a call at 9:45 a.m. that a vehicle was on fire at the gas station, and multiple units responded.
“We were able to quickly extinguish the flames, and thankfully the truck was parked away from the building and gas pumps,” Deputy Chief Judy said.
A Coca-Cola employee who was on scene but did not want to give his name said the driver of the truck had locked the cab and was inside the store making his delivery when the fire broke out.
“Someone saw the smoke,” the employee said.
The name of the driver was not released.
