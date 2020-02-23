MOREHEAD CITY — For aging and disabled adults, the ability to safely live at home can be a challenge.
The County Department of Social Services offers programs to qualified seniors and disabled adults to help them overcome those obstacles and remain in their homes. The agency is also responsible for oversight of assisted living facilities and adult care homes in the county through the monitoring and investigation of complaints.
DSS Director Clint Lewis said Wednesday he wants to get the word out about the in-home programs so families are aware of options.
“We have a growing aging population and my concern is seniors are facing the rising cost for in-home and long-term care services, and it only takes one health care emergency to change their situation,” Mr. Lewis said.
DSS adult in-home services supervisor Gina Harris and Community Alternatives Program social worker Mischelle Lowrimore outlined some of the programs offered to seniors and disabled adults during the Feb. 10 Consolidated Human Services Board meeting, held in the County Health Department in Morehead City.
The three adult in-home services programs overseen by DSS are special assistance in-home care, level II in-home aide services and Community Alternatives Program for Disabled Adults.
Ms. Harris said the SA-IH program assists eligible older adults or adults with disabilities living in Carteret County with expenses. These can include food, shelter, clothing and other daily necessities in the form of a cash supplement, as well as case management services for individuals able to live in their home safely with additional supportive services. SA-IH requirements are based on need, income and resources.
“The health, safety and well-being of the client must be assured in the home setting,” Ms. Harris said.
The person must be eligible for full Medicaid, be age 65 or older or 18 years or older and disabled according to Social Security disability standards. A doctor must qualify them for assisted living care.
Case management includes an economic assessment and linking the client to community resources. There will be a monthly payment, usually between $150-400 per month, based on countable income and resources.
Ms. Harris said the state has allocated 60 SA-IH slots to the county, and the county currently has one full-time SA-IH social worker with part-time assistance serving 32 clients. There are nine people on the SA-IH waiting list. Evaluation for the program is first-come, first-serve with the exception of Adult Protective Services cases, which take precedence.
A second option, level II in-home aide services, is intended to assist individuals with maintaining self-sufficiency in their own home as long as possible by improving quality of life, preventing abuse, neglect or exploitation and avoiding premature institutional care.
“It is the intent of the in-home aide service program to assist, but not replace, family members in carrying out their responsibilities for those individuals needing care and support,” Ms. Harris said.
She added that the level II care program is different from the SA-IH program in that it is based on need and not income or resources. The person’s income can be over the maximum income eligibility for Medicaid and is available for seniors 60 years of age and older. They must live at home and have home-management and personal-care needs. A physician must determine they are qualified for the program.
Level II care supplies an in-home aide through a private contractor who provides assistance with personal-care tasks and home management.
Ms. Harris said there is currently one part-time, in-home aide level II social worker serving 13 individuals. There are currently 63 individuals on the in-home aide level II waiting list.
“Individuals are chosen from the list based on need, with Adult Protective Services cases taking precedence,” she said.
Ms. Harris said the county currently contracts with Access Community-Based Services, which supplies trained aides.
Ms. Lowrimore provided an overview of the CAP program. She said it is available to county residents who are at risk of intermediate or skilled nursing home placement.
“For eligible people who can be cared for safely at home with supportive services, it costs less than the cost of care in a nursing home,” Ms. Lowrimore said. “Most patients and their families prefer the patient stay in their own home if feasible. A good family support system is necessary as CAP cannot pay for 24-hour custodial care.”
To qualify for CAP, an individual must meet the income and resource limits for full Medicaid or be able to meet a monthly deductible to make them eligible for Medicaid. The program waives certain N.C. Medicaid requirements to furnish an array of home and community-based services to adults with disabilities 18 years of age or older who are at risk of institutionalization. A doctor must determine the skilled nursing level of care.
Ms. Lowrimore said the state has allotted 107 slots to Carteret County for CAP. Three of those are dedicated to Alzheimer’s patients. There is one CAP lead social worker and four part-time CAP social workers currently serving 102 clients, with 11 additional people waiting for evaluations.
For more information about in-home adult services programs, call DSS at 252-728-3181.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
