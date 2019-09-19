MOREHEAD CITY — A three-vehicle pileup occurred Thursday afternoon on Arendell Street in front of Harbor Freight, resulting in two injured drivers.
A call went out at 1:54 p.m. Thursday over the emergency scanner reporting a motor vehicle collision involving three vehicles. Morehead City emergency crews responded, finding a Ford Escape truck trapped between a Mercedes ML-350 and a Dodge Ram 1500.
Police Officer Donald Mitchell said the initial investigation indicates the driver of the Ford Escape was driving eastbound on Arendell Street and pulled into the turning lane to enter the Harbor Freight parking lot.
“Traffic was stopped in the inside (westbound) lane (of Arendell Street),” Officer Mitchell said. “Apparently somebody waved him through, but the driver of the Mercedes was coming the opposite way (in the outside westbound lane).”
The two vehicles collided, then ended up colliding with the Dodge Ram, as well, which appeared to have been exiting the parking lot at the time. The Ford Escape was knocked up and onto two wheels, with the Mercedes partially underneath it. Airbags deployed in the Ford Escape and the Mercedes.
Fire/EMS Chief Jamie Fulk said three people total, the drivers of each vehicle, were involved in the collision.
Two of the drivers were injured. One had sustained “unknown, but non-life-threatening injuries,” and was transported to Carteret Health Care.
The driver of the Ford Escape was cited with an unsafe movement violation.
Officer Mitchell said as of Thursday, they don’t suspect any substance use was involved in the collision.
