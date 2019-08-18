INDIAN BEACH — The town fire department led efforts Saturday afternoon to contain and clean up 30-50 gallons of gas in the waters of a marina at Sea Isle Plantation.
Department personnel, along with personnel from the Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and TowBoat U.S. responded to the call about the spill, which came in about 3:30 p.m. State officials were also notified.
The local crews remained on the scene for about six hours, and officials believe all of the gasoline was safely removed. The spill is believed to have been the result of an accidental pumping from a boat, according to the Indian Beach/Salter Path Fire and EMS Department Facebook page.
A spokesperson at the department Sunday morning said Chief Josh Haraway was not available for comment.
This is a developing report.
