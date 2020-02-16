CARTERET COUNTY – In mid-September 2018, as Hurricane Florence crawled over eastern North Carolina, 2 feet of water fell on Carteret County in about two days.
The record-breaking rainfall inundated homes and businesses and overflowed rivers and tributaries. Near the Little and Big Ramhorn branches of the Newport River, off Little Nine Road in Newport, the home of Susie and Rick McInerny filled with about a foot of water.
“I’ve lived there 15 years and the water has never come that high, ever,” Ms. McInerny said.
In fact, her property is several feet above sea level, and she said her 96-year-old neighbor claimed the river had never reached that high in his lifetime.
The water stretched to the bottom of the McInernys’ beds, ruining nearly all of their furniture and appliances. It also flooded Mr. McInerny’s welding trailer, a travel trailer and two vehicles.
The couple and their three children and pets had evacuated, but Ms. McInerny and her husband returned without the kids a couple days after Hurricane Florence passed.
“We found a way back home through Greenville 48 hours later. When we got home, there was still water. You had to have boots on. It smelled absolutely disgusting,” Ms. McInerny said. “It was pretty devastating to walk up on, to open the door to my house and step in mush ... realizing the water came up that high.”
The McInernys got to work right away “mucking and gutting,” hoping to prevent mold and additional damage from setting in. They essentially gutted the home, removing insulation, flooring and whatever else was too destroyed to save.
They lived in their travel trailer for a while, then in a trailer provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency while they waited for repairs to make their house livable.
The first contractors the McInernys asked to repair their home began evading the couple when Ms. McInerny requested documentation – required by their bank for insurance purposes – proving they were licensed and insured contractors.
The contractors continued to attempt to avoid the couple even after Ms. McInerny ran into one of the men at a hardware store. That was around March 2019, six months after Hurricane Florence.
The next contractor the McInernys found seemed more promising. Her name was Katrina Hoover and her company was called Nine Foot Construction. Ms. McInerny liked that she was a woman working in a male-dominated field.
She quoted the couple $32,000 to repair their home. The McInernys signed a contract.
After some back-and-forth, Ms. Hoover provided the proper documents and the McInernys bank released an initial $18,000 for materials. It was April, and Ms. McInerny finally felt hopeful.
What followed was several months of increasingly disturbing behavior from the contractor. What little work the builders completed was done poorly and with cheap materials, according to Ms. McInerny.
Ms. McInerny said Hoover claimed the project was over budget and she needed more money and materials. However, progress had stalled before it really began. Eventually the contractor became aggressive, according to the homeowner, frequently cursing at the couple and acting uncooperative and intimidating.
Far from alone
The McInernys felt that they were possibly the victims of some poor business practices. They are not alone.
In fact, contracting fraud is so common after natural disasters, the local district attorney’s office, sheriff’s office, the state attorney general and other state and local agencies issued tips for avoiding scams after Hurricane Florence and again after Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Common tips include comparing several written estimates before choosing a contractor, asking for license numbers and proof of insurance and never paying up front.
District Attorney Scott Thomas said the unfortunate reality is that for the countless number of people who step up to help after a disaster, there are always a few who take advantage of others at their most vulnerable.
“Whenever we have a natural disaster, like a hurricane, people come from out of the state, and even from in the state, and commit these offenses,” he said.
Mr. Thomas said his office, which covers Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties, handled cases of contractor fraud after Florence and Dorian, though the number is just an estimate because cases are not coded based on specific events.
There were about 44 cases in Carteret County, of which 18 resulted in felony-level charges and 26 resulted in misdemeanor-level charges. Common felony charges in these cases include obtaining property by false pretense, breaking and entering and larceny. However, Failure to work after being paid is just a misdemeanor.
The McInernys initially went to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office with their complaints against Hoover. Ms. McInerny said after a few months of persistence, a warrant was put out for Hoover’s arrest and she was eventually arrested.
Ms. McInerny said the last she heard, Mr. Thomas’ office has the case, though Ms. Hoover apparently posted bail.
Maj. Jason Wank, a detective with the CCSO, said the local office has handled 16 cases related to contractor fraud since Florence. Nine of the cases resulted in criminal charges, six were considered civil matters due to quality of work issues and one victim declined prosecution.
At the state level, a representative with the N.C. Department of Insurance said the department’s criminal investigations division had two contractor fraud cases related to hurricanes Florence and Dorian in Carteret County.
The real number of people who have been scammed by fraudulent contractors is likely quite a bit higher, however. For starters, Mr. Thomas said some cases, like those related to quality of work issues, aren’t considered criminal matters and must be worked out in civil court. Lawsuits are costly – in time and money – so many people simply drop the matter there.
Other people are embarrassed to be the victims of a scam, Mr. Thomas said, and never report it.
“People don’t like admitting when they’ve been hoodwinked,” Wank said.
Community fights back
After becoming the victim of contractor fraud after Florence, Cheryl Coulson decided she wanted to help educate others on the matter. She helps run a Facebook page called “Onslow Fighting Contractor Fraud,” where she posts resources for victims and encourages others to speak up about their experiences.
“Some people are embarrassed by it, but this is so much more widespread than people realize, this actually happens a lot,” she said.
Ms. Coulson said even people who think they’ve done their due diligence and followed the common tips to avoid scams can end up the victims of fraud. Ms. McInerny found even though she’d provided her bank with documents supposedly proving Ms. Hoover was a licensed contractor, the bank never checked the credentials with the N.C. Licensing Board for General Contractors.
The NCLBGC is often the first stop for people who’ve been victims of contractor fraud. The board investigates complaints and hands down decisions related to contractor licenses and may seek court injunctions for those who practice without a license. However, Ms. Coulson said the process can be confusing and overwhelming.
“Nobody is at fault for not understanding the process, nobody should be expected to. This is not a normal situation,” she said.
She added many of the fraudulent contractors tend to use bullying tactics when confronted, so victims are scared into continuing to work with them.
“The contractors are in a power position,” Ms. Coulson said. “That’s why we need more education and why I hope to be here for the next one, so people can regain their confidence and gain the power back.”
Ms. McInerny said after the experience with Ms. Hoover, she and her husband decided to not hire another contractor finish repairing their home themselves. They also got some help from local recovery organizations like the Carteret Warriors for Recovery and One Harbor Church, and their home was livable by August, though it still needs some additional repairs.
“It’s not perfect, but my kids have a home,” Ms. she said.
Ms. Hoover ended up taking more than $33,000 from the McInernys, and Ms. McInerny said she isn’t hopeful she’ll ever see the money again. She’s suing Ms. Hoover for $10,000 in small claims court, but Mr. Thomas said many contractors are judgement proof, meaning they don’t have the money or assets to satisfy a court judgement against them.
“I’m not getting that money back,” Ms. McInerny said. “... I know it’s gone, I’ll never see a dime of that money.”
If there a single positive from the experience, Ms. McInerny said she felt it brought her and her husband closer together. But overall, she said it was frustrating and exhausting, and her family is ready to put it all behind them.
“Now we’re getting our lives back,” she said, “slowly but surely.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
