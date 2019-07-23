NEWPORT — The remnants of a tropical depression are moving along the Atlantic Coast, and the National Weather Service expects them to merge with a cold front Tuesday night.
According to National Hurricane Center advisories, Tropical Depression 3 formed at 5 p.m. Monday east of the southern tip of Florida. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the latest advisory available, the depression dissipated while 60 miles east-southeast of Daytona Beach, Fla., and 100 miles southeast of St. Augustine, Fla.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts the remnants will move north near 17 mph Tuesday, then move towards the north-northeast. The remnants are expected to be off the coast of North Carolina around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
NWS meteorologist with the local office in Newport Mike Lee said he expects the depression remnants will merge with a cold front moving through the area.
“The cold front is going to park itself off the (North Carolina) coast,” Mr. Lee said. “It’s going to park out there for a couple days.”
Mr. Lee said meteorologists at the Newport office forecast the cold front will dissipate by sometime Friday. According to the NWS’s latest hazardous weather outlook from the Newport office, as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service expects the cold front may bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the coastal plains Tuesday afternoon. The front is forecast to shift east through the evening while weakening.
Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and frequent lightning are possible.
