BEAUFORT — The County Board of Elections approved its draft fiscal year 2020-21 budget Tuesday after requesting an extension from the county to submit the spending plan.
The board met at its office on Live Oak Street first to approve absentee ballots received in the primary election, then to discuss the budget. The board reviewed 27 ballots Tuesday for a total of 56 absentee ballots received in North Carolina’s 2020 Primary Election, so far.
The board held a special budget meeting last week to discuss the plan ahead of the Feb. 21 submittal deadline, but decided to ask the county for an extension on submitting the spending request. The county, which reviews and ultimately approves individual departments’ budget requests, granted a one-week extension. BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish met with the county finance office and human resources to get clarification on questions the board had about certain budget items.
The BOE’s budget request totals about $800,000, a roughly $50,000 increase over the approved 2019-20 fiscal year budget. The board included justifications with the draft budget in hopes of getting the requests approved.
Ms. Sabadish noted there is just one election scheduled during the 2020-21 fiscal year, which means the office will spend less on line items like supplies, printing and advertising than in the current fiscal year, which has multiple elections. However, the sole election is a big one – 2020 is a presidential election year – so the savings aren’t drastic.
“I did talk to finance about it and if we do have another election, if something big happens and the world blows up, then we would be covered, it wouldn’t be a problem,” Ms. Sabadish noted.
Staff salaries, benefits and part-time wages, which includes pay for precinct officials, take up the largest chunk of the budget. The BOE is requesting one of the office’s part-time employees be moved to a full-time position.
“We’re still budgeting for the part-time position if we get denied for the full-time (position),” Ms. Sabadish said. “…Then we’re not out two people.”
One big-ticket item on the horizon for next fiscal year is the need to purchase new handicap-accessible voting machines. The board is requesting $192,000 for the new machines and associated software. Board members noted the equipment was last replaced 25 years ago and an upgrade is long overdue.
“Those machines are 25 years old, antiquated and you can’t even get parts for them,” board member Amy Holland said. “We really needed them last year, but at that time the state had put a hold on purchasing any because they had to approve the vendor.”
