CARTERET COUNTY — While the deadline to request an absentee ballot approaches and one-stop early voting continues, the County Board of Elections reported this week there has been some voter confusion regarding districts with primary races.
As of close of business Friday, 2,355 Carteret County voters had cast a ballot at one of the three one-stop locations. Hours at the sites were trimmed Thursday and Friday in anticipation of winter weather. BOE officials said there would be no makeup hours for the time missed.
Absentee-by-mail balloting is still underway, and the deadline to submit an absentee ballot request form is Tuesday. The form can be found at https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Forms/NCAbsenteeBallotRequestForm.pdf and submitted to the County BOE.
Thursday, Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish said several voters at one-stop sites expressed confusion about which races they were eligible to vote. In a handful of instances, she reported voters wanted to cast a ballot in primaries outside their district.
“In the primary for the board of education and the (county) commissioners, it’s done by district,” she noted. “…There are varying districts that may be in the same precinct. I think that’s where some of the confusion was. It’s not the precinct that you vote at but where you reside.”
Ms. Sabadish reported poll workers allowed two or three voters who wanted to vote outside their district to cast provisional ballots, which will be reviewed by the BOE.
She advised voters unsure of their district to contact her office for more information.
“If they don’t know their district, they can call the office and we can verify which races they are eligible for,” she said.
One-stop early voting continues weekdays through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at three sites in the county – the BOE offices in Beaufort, Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point and Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport.
There will be one Saturday early voting opportunity, Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
