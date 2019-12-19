HAVELOCK — A new bridge that goes over a highway and into Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Craven County is expected to open to traffic Friday morning.
At 5 a.m. Friday, the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to open the overpass across Highway 70 into Slocum Gate at MCAS Cherry Point.
Highway 70 east traffic wanting to access Slocum Gate will need to use the right lane of the highway to get onto the new exit ramp. Highway 70 west traffic will use the new exit ramp just beyond the stoplight at Walmart to get to the base.
The traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 70 and Slocum Road will be for drivers leaving Slocum Gate only.
NCDOT began building the overpass in August 2017. According to the department, it’s a $24.4 million project that is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.
