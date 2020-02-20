RALEIGH — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency is accepting public comments on a draft action plan for spending $542 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery funding provided to the state for Hurricane Florence recovery.
The draft action plan includes detailed information on how NCORR’s ReBuild N.C. program will use the federal funds to implement disaster recovery assistance in areas impacted by the storm, including Carteret County.
The draft action plan is available for review on the Rebuild NC website at rebuild.nc.gov/. Printed copies of the draft plan are also available by calling 984-833-4344.
Public comments may be submitted by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov or by U.S. Postal Service at ReBuild NC, Attn: Florence Action Plan, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709. Public comments on the draft action plan must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
