EMERALD ISLE — Town police arrested a man Monday who is alleged to have discharged a firearm into the door of a residence in Emerald Isle.
Police Chief Tony Reese said the incident occurred in the 8600 block of Ocean Drive around 10:45 a.m.
What started as a dispute between two parties escalated to the point where the weapon was discharged, the chief said.
“Police are reporting that one person received minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene,” Chief Reese said in a press release about 1:45 p.m. “The rumor that there was an active shooter in Emerald Isle is false and there are no current threats to the public as a result of this incident.
“This is still an active investigation and additional information will be released as the investigation permits,” Chief Reese concluded.
The man arrested has not been identified.
This is a developing report.
