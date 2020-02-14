MOREHEAD CITY — Retired U.S. Coast Guard veteran Max Stel of Newport is among 217 veterans or family members earning degrees at Carteret Community College.
Mr. Stel will earn his associate’s degree in welding in May and said he’s had a good experience at CCC.
“The college afforded me the opportunity to get my degree in welding and they’ve been very helpful,” Mr. Stel said Wednesday.
Thanks to the college’s service to active duty military, veterans and their families, CCC has earned the 2020-21 Military Friendly School designation.
Viqtory, a website that ranks the commitment of educational institutions and businesses in serving the military community, announced the college’s designation last week, according to CCC President Dr. John Hauser.
“We are so honored to receive this designation. It shows that the faculty and staff are committed to the educational and professional goals of military-affiliated students,” Dr. Hauser said in a press release issued Tuesday during the CCC Board of Trustees meeting. “Carteret County is home to many active duty military and veterans and their spouses and dependents.”
The Military Friendly School designation is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunity for the military community.
CCC and other institutions earning the designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from an advisory council of independent leaders in higher education and the military recruitment community.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with an assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence in degree advancement or transfer and loan default rates, according to the press release.
More than 1,000 schools across the nation participated in the 2020-21 survey with 695 earning the designation. In North Carolina, 22 schools received the designation, of which seven were community colleges.
The 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.
Kevin Daniels, the governmental and military affairs liaison at CCC, said the designation will help get the word out about how CCC assists the military community.
“This designation will allow active-duty military at the nearby military bases and veterans to know that Carteret Community College is a great fit for anyone affiliated with the military,” he said. “We hope it encourages both current and separating military personnel, as well as their spouses and dependents, to enroll at Carteret Community College. We have a lot of resources to help them successfully graduate from our institution.”
Military Friendly’s National Director Josh Rosen said in the press release, “Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to colleges creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to invest in programs to provide educational outcomes that are better for the Military Community as a whole.”
For more information about CCC student veteran programs, visit carteret.edu or call 252-222-6000.
