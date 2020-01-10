OTWAY — Multiple agencies were responding to a vegetation fire at 257 Amos Gillikin Road in Otway Friday afternoon.
An emergency call went out shortly before 2 p.m. for the fire, with Otway Fire and Rescue, the Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department, Harkers Island Fire and Rescue and Beaufort Fire Department responding.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.