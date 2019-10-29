CEDAR POINT — The Best Western Plus on Cedar Point Boulevard has changed hands.
According to a deed recorded at the Carteret County Register of Deeds in Beaufort, H2 Associates of Swansboro LLC sold the property at 801 Cedar Point Blvd. to Madhuram Hospitality LLC Oct. 11. The property is the location of the Best Western Plus in Cedar Point.
According to the N.C. Secretary of State’s corporation search website, Madhuram Hospitality LLC is managed by Jignesh Patel of Wilson.
Mr. Patel preferred not to immediately comment on the sale or the plans for the property by presstime.
Hummmm, this may or may not be a good thing . Different standards and all that .
