NEWPORT — As of Friday afternoon, there were still 123 residents and 36 pets staying at the county emergency shelter at Newport Middle School.
Jaime Long, public information officer with Carteret County Emergency Management, said at the height of Hurricane Dorian Thursday night and early Friday morning there were 279 residents and 55 animals.
Ms. Long said she wasn’t certain when the county would close the shelter.
“There are still people out in the field assessing damages, so we don’t yet know when that decision will be made,” Ms. Long said Friday afternoon.
At a community shelter at Atlantic Elementary School, the Rev. Adam Self, who helped oversee operations, said there was still one family from Cedar Island housed there, and he wasn’t certain when that shelter would close.
The highest number that stayed at the Atlantic shelter was 12 people.
Capt. Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said he planned to continue serving meals at the NMS shelter until the county closes it down.
He added that a Salvation Army board member, Larry Land, was preparing meals to take to the Cedar Island Fire Department to serve to people in that area as soon as flood waters recede from the roads.
Mr. Land said he planned to take 60-100 meals and 50-60 sandwiches to the fire department once it was safe.
“The fire department has a commercial kitchen and generator so we should be fine,” he said.
Mr. Land said he would take additional meals as needed.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.