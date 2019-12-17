BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO 15-year-old Susana Carrazco-Jauregui.
The teen was last seen Monday, according to a Tuesday release from the department.
Susana is described as a white female, 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.
The teen was reported missing from 940 Highway 24 in Newport.
Anyone with information is asked to notify the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911. If located, contact Det. JC Hawks.
