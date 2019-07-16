BEAUFORT — It was a civil case that started several decades ago and resulted in a nearly eight-year jail term for civil contempt – a look into the case of the Reels brothers, Melvin Davis and LiCurtis Reels, was published Monday by Propublica and The New Yorker.
Propublica, a nonprofit newsroom whose mission statement is “to expose abuses of power and betrayals of the public trust by government, business and other institutions, using the moral force of investigative journalism to spur reform through the sustained spotlighting of wrongdoing,” collaborated with The New Yorker magazine to publish an article, which ran Monday in both publications.
Titled “Kicked off the Land: why so many black families are losing their property” in The New Yorker and “Their Family Bought Land One Generation After Slavery. The Reels Brothers Spent Eight Years in Jail for Refusing to Leave It” in Propublica, the article recounts the story of Mr. Davis and Mr. Reels, who contested the ownership of a section of a 65-acre tract that has belonged to their family since 1911.
After refusing to abide by a judge’s ruling, the two were incarcerated in 2011 for contempt of civil court, and remained in jail for more than seven years. The case went all the way to the state Supreme Court, the highest court to which a civil case may be appealed, then returned Carteret County Superior Civil Court, where the brothers were released from jail in late February.
The Propublica/New Yorker article goes over the history of the Reels family property, the timeline of civil disputes over it that go back to 1978 and the ordeal for all parties involved.
The article also puts the civil case in the context of civil rights. It uses the case as an example of a pattern where legal loopholes and vague property laws are being used to take property from black owners.
The full article may be found online at features.propublica.org/black-land-loss/heirs-property-rights-why-black-families-lose-land-south/ and on The New Yorker website newyorker.com/magazine/2019/07/22/kicked-off-the-land.
