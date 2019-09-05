MIAMI — The eye of Hurricane Dorian is just offshore of Cape Romain, S.C., according to the National Hurricane Center.
The NHC issued an intermediate advisory on Dorian at 2 p.m. Thursday, the latest advisory available. According to the NHC, Dorian is about 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and about 115 miles south-southwest of Wilmington. Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph; hurricane-force winds extend outward from the center up to 60 miles and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. Dorian’s minimum central barometric pressure is 28.29 inches.
The NHC’s storm surge and hurricane warnings for the North Carolina coast remain in place. Dorian is moving north-northeast at 8 mph. A turn to the northeast is expected Thursday night, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast for Friday. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the North Carolina coast Thursday night and Friday.
The NHC forecasts storm surge from South Santee S.C. to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds and the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers will reach 4-7 feet. Water levels may begin to rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds.
The NHC forecasts rainfall from 6-12 inches along the coastal Carolinas, with some isolated areas receiving up to 15 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.