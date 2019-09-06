Reporter's note: This article was last updated Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.
BOGUE BANKS – Atlantic Beach Town Manager David Walker said just past noon that the Bogue Banks officials all agreed to reopen the bridges at noon, despite the island still being without power.
Mr. Walker said if Bogue Banks remains without power, then curfew will resume at 8 p.m. Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
BOGUE BANKS - Though Bogue Banks remains without power Friday morning, bridges to the island are set to reopen at noon today, according a Facebook post by the town of Pine Knoll Shores.
No re-entry pass will be needed to access the island.
Around 9:30 a.m. in Atlantic Beach, Town Manger David Walker said that town had suffered "minimal damage."
"We're still here, we did very well. Our staff has been out and there's minimal damage. All our main roads are clear and the whole island is without power," he told the News-Times.
"This hit us as a Category 1 (on the Saffir-Simpson scale). We had winds of 95 mph, I'd say there's a big difference than with (Hurricane) Florence," Mr. Walker continued. "We had a lot of structural damage with Florence, but very little with Dorian. Dorian hit us and moved on, while Florence sat on us for several days."
Pine Knoll Shores said in its Facebook post at approximately 10:30 a.m. that it would lift the townwide curfew at noon, but may reinstitute it at sundown if power is not back on.
The town of Emerald Isle is also set to lift curfew at noon, according to an update posted on its website around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The Emerald Isle bridge will reopen at noon, and no re-entry passes will be needed to enter the town.
