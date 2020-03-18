MOREHEAD CITY —The Hope Mission community kitchen looked more like a drive-up restaurant Tuesday as workers handed out meals through two windows.
Hope Mission closed its dining area Sunday for coronavirus safety precautions and instead is serving meals to residents through windows.
“We’re still preparing meals in the kitchen, but we opted to shut down the dining area because we have 60 to 70 people in here on any given day,” Hope Mission Executive Director Gene McLendon said. “We have a lot of seniors who come here to eat, so we made the decision for the safety of our staff and those in the community.”
While the dining room is closed, Hope Mission will serve lunches every day in take-out containers that must be picked up at the soup kitchen, 1410 Bridges St. Lunch hours will continue to be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.
People getting meals Tuesday, including Abraham Midgett of Morehead City, said they were grateful.
“I think they’re doing the best they can with the circumstances,” Mr. Midgett said. “I just thank God they are providing food this way so they are still able to help others.”
Cory Carpenter of Morehead City agreed.
“I think it’s great. Even with everything going on, they are taking precautions but still helping out the people who can’t fend for themselves,” he said.
For now, Hope Mission has also shut down its financial assistance program because it required residents to come inside to apply. However, Mr. McLendon said they stand ready to assist those in need with food and clothing.
“We know as this goes along the needs are going to get greater,” he said.
The mission is also asking for donations of bottled water to provide with each meal. Water can be dropped off at the Hope Mission community kitchen anytime.
Those who cannot donate water are welcome to provide financial donations via the mission website at hopemissionnc.org or Facebook at facebook.com/HopeMissionofCarteretCounty/.
