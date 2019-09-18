MOREHEAD CITY — An outdoor fire Wednesday in Brandywine Bay subdivision resulted in a vehicle being totaled and a house receiving cosmetic exterior damage.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday about a vehicle fire in Brandywine Bay. Morehead City Fire/EMS personnel responded to the call; an SUV was engulfed in flames, which had spread to it from an outdoor grill, according to Fire/EMS Chief Jamie Fulk.
"It appears the first started with the grill, then spread to the vehicle," Chief Fulk said, "Then the radiant heat spread to the house."
Firefighters extinguished the fire within 15 minutes of arrival, according to Chief Fulk. The chief said the SUV was a total loss, and about $10,000 worth of damage had occurred to the east side of the exterior of the house. However, the chief said the damage was "mostly cosmetic" and it didn't appear the house had sustained any structural damage.
"Crews have been in the attic," Chief Fulk said. "We feel we have the fire extinguished."
The owner of the house and vehicle declined to comment.
