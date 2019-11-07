CAPE CARTERET — The town public works department is working to get a new mulch connector path completed between two finished portions of the trail in time for the annual “Trot the Trail” sponsored by the Cape Carteret Aquatic and Wellness Center.
Trot the Trail will be Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.
“It’s starting to take shape,” Town Manager Zach Steffey said last week. “The mulch trail will connect the existing asphalt section of the Cape Carteret Trail by Handy Mart (on Highway 58) to the existing asphalt trail section by the (Western Carteret Public) Library (on Taylor Notion Road.)
“It will create a 1-mile loop for walkers and runners,” Mr. Steffey said. “The town has also constructed a parking lot in front of the public works department (on Taylor Notion Road) to expand public access to the trail.”
Mr. Steffey said he anticipates the new mulch section will be available before Thanksgiving.
Trot the Trail is a fundraiser to help complete the trail, which is to be a close to 3-mile long asphalt path along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road. Earlier this year, the town completed and opened a segment along Highway 58, and there are also completed segments along Highway 24 and Taylor Notion Road.
Most of the money has come from donations – including one from the county – and from fundraising efforts like Trot the Trail. The town has also received a couple grants for the work, but there hasn’t been enough money yet to finish the project, which is intended to be similar to the trail along Highway 58 and Coast Guard Road in Emerald Isle.
The idea is to give town residents and visitors a safe place to get some pedestrian or cycling exercise, and also to provide non-vehicle links between various sites in town, such as the library, businesses and White Oak Elementary School.
Registration is now open for Trot the Trail at runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=82134.
The cost for the 8 to 11 a.m. event, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, is $25 for either an individual or family members who live in the same house. The signup fee the day of the event is $30.
Participants are urged to run or walk in Thanksgiving-themed costumes. Those who participate can choose a 5K (3.1-mile) distance through the Star Hill development or the 1-mile distance.
It’s not a timed event, just intended for fun. However, the first-place male and female finishers will win a pumpkin pie, as will the best-dressed “family flock.” There will also be a pumpkin pie for the best-dressed individual “turkey.”
All individual participants will receive a Trot the Trail T-shirt. There will be a two-shirt limit for “family flocks.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.