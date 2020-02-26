MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department issued an update Wednesday stating local officials were preparing for the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak in the county, though no cases have been reported in the state.
“As of today, there have not been any confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina. The Health Department is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and is continuing to work together with local, state, and federal partners such as the Carteret County Public School System, Carteret (Health Care), Carteret Community College, Carteret County medical providers, U.S. Coast Guard and the NC Division of Public Health to share information and refine protocols should we have a coronavirus case in Carteret County,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon stated in the press release.
Coronavirus Disease 2019, or COVID-19, is a respiratory disease caused by a new virus first identified in Wuhan, China. Common symptoms are similar to the flu, including fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, including touching and shaking hands, and touching your nose, mouth, or eyes before washing hands. At this time, there is not a specific treatment for the coronavirus.
“While there are still a lot of unknowns about the coronavirus, there are steps the public can take to prevent all respiratory illnesses, including the coronavirus,” Ms. Cannon said.
She encouraged residents to continue washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue and avoiding close contact with people who are ill. Plus, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
“Carteret County citizens are encouraged to use reputable sources of information to learn more about the coronavirus,” Ms. Cannon added.
She said those sources include the CDC and N.C. Division of Public Health websites and the N.C. Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus call line at 1-866-462-3821.
For more local information, contact the health department at 252-728-8550 or visit facebook.com/CarteretCountyHealthDepartment/.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html and the North Carolina Division of Public Health website at epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/diseases/COVID19.html) websites.
